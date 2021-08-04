Parents can still review new VUSD health textbook

There are also two pages about human trafficking in Unit 5, “Establishing Healthy Relationships” which also includes a lesson on abstinence, which it describes as the decision to refrain from sexual activity which “can include sexual intercourse and other activities.” It also discusses sexting, including that it is “risky, harmful, and illegal” amongst teens, common sexually transmitted diseases, AIDS/HIV and other diseases. Other updates to the new material include guidance on nutrition and physical activity, tobacco, alcohol and other drugs, and skin care.

Parents were given an opportunity to review the new textbook between May 26 and June 4, prior to the board’s adoption of the new, state-mandated update to the curriculum at its June 8 board meeting.

“We do notify parents through multiple channels from the school site and the district with the option to opt out in any of the material that they’re not comfortable with,” VUSD spokesperson Kim Batty said. “We have multiple chains of communication that are going to parents before the curriculum reaches that point.”

Prior to that meeting, the board heard both written and verbal comments both against and in favor of the new curriculum during the first reading of the its adoption of new health instructional materials at its May 25 meeting. One parent wrote, “Please allow me to be blunt: exclude this trash!” The only written comment in favor of the curriculum said “CA standards are integrated very well.” Pamela Silva was one of two people to speak during public comment on the issue. She said the chapters were too graphic for children and “very detailed about how you have gay sex.”

The board was presented with two versions of the textbook, Option B, known as the “essential” version of the Health Skills textbook, and Option A, known as the “comprehensive” version of the text book. The comprehensive version includes the two chapters on “Understanding Sexuality” and “Pregnancy Prevention” while the essential version does not.

Meeka Sanchez, health educator at Redwood and a parent of a VUSD student, urged the board to adopt the textbook including Chapters 23 and 24.

“Yes, the textbook discusses LGBTQ+ terminology, but only in a way to educate and promote the understanding of others,” Sanchez said. “Chapter can be an asset to students that may identify within LGBTQ+ community, a resource to parents who may have a student in the community or as a supplemental material for current curriculum.”