Woodlake school district building deemed unsafe in earthquakes

According to the report, the unreinforced masonry building is deemed to be the worst type of building to have in California since they have been proven to be unsafe during earthquakes. The framing is not up to code as the walls are not anchored to the roof, the floor joints are not properly anchored to the walls, and there are vertical cracks that are visible in the walls which contribute to the lack of structural integrity. The plaster in the ceilings has considerable cracking and has the possibility of collapsing during an earthquake.

“We know that something has to be done soon. Within the next few months, we know that a plan needs to be put in place so that we can proceed forward,” WUSD Superintendent Laura Gonzalez said.

She presented the board with three proposals, two of them being the construction of a brand new district office building. This would also allow for a building expansion which paves the way for a variety of ideas including the inclusion of a new library for Woodlake Valley Middle School, a larger area for the IT department, a boardroom, two conference rooms, plus all of the current administrative offices. Gonzalez also mentioned the idea of bringing in a special education department.

The two proposals include two different types of buildings: modular and stick built. According to Gonzalez, a lot of school districts are going the route of modular buildings, which was included in one of her proposals as the most affordable option. There are a few schools in the area that have similar kinds of buildings for reference including Lemoore High School, Tulare Joint Union High School District’s agriculture department, and Burton School District.

The most expensive option would be an attempt to save the current building through renovation. This option would be nearly double the cost of a new building as it would have to be taken down to the studs to address all of its issues. It also would not add the extra space needed for expansion.

The exact cost of the project has yet to be determined. Part of the funding would likely come from the reserves with the rest possibly coming from a loan. WUSD will be bringing the proposal back to the board of education on Aug. 11 who could decide to table it for further discussion or move forward with a plan.