Districts insist on control over masks

Also opening on Aug. 5 was Farmersville Unified School District, which took an entirely different direction on masks despite being just 14 miles west along Highway 198.

“We have had almost zero issues with students or staff regarding wearing of face masks,” Farmersville superintendent Paul Sevillano said. “Everyone is following the CDPH mask guidelines.”

Farmersville’s decision to enforce the mask mandate has had very little affect on student attendance and enrollment. Sevillano said the district did develop a concurrent model for Independent Study, where teachers are broadcasting live from their classrooms to student at home, but only 4% of the district’s 2,500 students elected not to return to the classroom. In addition to masking, Farmersville kept all of its COVID safety protocols from last school year and implemented new ones including an online parent registration system to ensure we could register all students virtually while keeping everyone safe.

“We appreciate our parents for trusting staff to keep their students safe at school,” Sevillano said. “It was great seeing all the students return to back school on opening day.”

Exeter Unified School Board voted unanimously to pass a resolution supporting local authority over masking, last week. The resolution stated that “local school boards and parents are the traditional and logical decision-makers for students.” It goes on to say that students have been going about “normal routines” without a mask, and for that reason they should not be required to wear a mask at school.

Down the list of reasons not to wear a mask was student education. The resolution states, “the ability to see, appreciate and communicate through facial expressions is crucial to a child’s social development, mental health and physical wellbeing.” It adds, “mask wearing may disproportionately impact children who are attempting to learn English as a second language, as it impedes their ability to process their non-native language.”

The resolution fell firmly in the arena of local control over safety protocols. The resolution states that the board would like the state to: support parental choice in masking children; support school district in finding students the opportunity to safely return to a normal classroom setting; and seek the assistance of state and federal governmental agencies and elected officials involved in school safety protocols in returning safety authority to local school districts and their governing boards.

Exeter Unified School District Superintendent, George Eddy said that despite the resolution, the district still has a mandate to enforce masking on campus while indoors. He said the resolution is more of an attempt to communicate to the state that districts want local control over the COVID-19 safety protocol. A copy of the passed resolution was sent to the Tulare County Superintendent of Schools, the California Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency, all members of Congress who represent Tulare County, the Governor of California and the California Department of Public Health.

Nothing explicit has been handed down from the state of California if schools do not follow masking mandates. However, Eddy said that some funding might be revoked.

“We did receive some COVID monies that [needed] assurances that we will be following the guidelines. So, there’s a possibility that they might take that money back from us if we don’t follow the mandate,” Eddy said.

The district received half of a $2.8 million allotment in May to put toward COVID. Eddy said the money could be spent on air quality and hiring more instructional staff and adding more social-emotional learning and staff members.

For all intents and purposes, it appears as though Exeter Unified campuses will follow through on masking students. But that is not the only precaution they are takings. While students will not have their temperature taken when first coming onto campus, there will be temperature stations at the nurse’s office and front office of school sites.

Save for the hoopla of whether to fight masking or not, Eddy said that he was happy students are coming back to school at all.

“There are really no other mandates that are placed on us. And you know, we need to celebrate that we are having all of the kids back full time in person. You know, we that’s a great change from last year and it’s going to be awesome for our students,” Eddy said.