TCOE debuts Little Women on the little screen

Tulare County Office of Education Theatre Co. debuts Little Women: The Musical to stream online, in person this Saturday

VISALIA – Beloved play Little Women is coming to a little screen near you this month.

The Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) Theatre Company announced the debut of their summer show, Little Women: The Musical. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on performers and audiences, the Theatre Company had to film the production. However, Little Women: The Musical and the preshow From Page to Stage, will be shown in the Redwood Conference Center of TCOE’s administration building at 6200 South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

The first showing was held Saturday, Aug. 7, and the public is encouraged to come and watch with the cast for their second showing on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. The box office opens 30 minutes prior to each showing and donations are welcome. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Masks are required. The production can be streamed online for purchase, as well.

“We had plans to only stream the show this summer, but we are beyond thrilled that county superintendent Tim Hire is giving us this opportunity to gather to watch this show together,” theater company director Bethany Rader said. “We’re excited to get people back enjoying theater again. The cast and production staff are greatly looking forward to sharing this project with everyone in person—and being able to sit with their friends and family to watch the show!”