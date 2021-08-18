COVID testing left uncertain in Newsom’s school order

School staff must either show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing by Oct. 15; what type of test is acceptable could be up to district discretion
TULARE COUNTY – State employees, healthcare workers and now school employees will have to prove their vaccination status or undergo testing to prove they do not have COVID-19.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that in order to best protect students and staff on school sites, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring staff to prove their status when it comes to the COVID-19 virus. While opinions vary over the governor’s decisions, Newsom stated last week that the order is intended to give parents peace of mind.
“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” Newsom said.
The order was effective Aug. 12, but school districts have until Oct. 15 to fall into complete compliance. Newsom’s order stated that districts have robust and free testing resources at their disposal through the CA K-12 testing program that include PCR and rapid testing options. But that does not specify whether staff can seek outside testing.
“But there hasn’t yet been any more detail in terms of whether going to Rite Aid and getting a result like that is acceptable, or, you know, what testing verification is acceptable, or does it have to be done by the school district personnel,” Tulare County Superintendent of Schools, Tim Hire said.
He added that home tests for COVID-19 have hit the market, and it is unclear whether those qualify for staff. However, Hire said that without the details from the state, those options are left for districts to decide.
Hire also said that schools had not reached out to the Tulare County Office of Education for resources or clarification. He said that districts have been dealing with testing since March and even before that when the state boosted their testing capacity with the Valencia testing lab.
“You know, go back to when the state opened up Valencia lab and offered that service to any and all school districts that wanted to participate in a testing protocol months ago. So most districts are at least somewhat familiar,” Hire said.
Unions for teachers and classified staff announced they were also in favor of the governor’s order. California Teachers Association President, E Toby Boyd, said that 90% of educators have already been vaccinated, but added that it is important for teachers to be tested or vaccinated to protect students 12 years old or younger.
“Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures,” Boyd said. “Today’s announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious Delta variant.”
According to a report published by Valley Children’s Hospital on Aug. 5, the hospital administered 3,440 COVID-19 tests in the month of July, 133 patients tested positive, 33 patients were hospitalized and there were 81 COVID-19 related emergency department visits. This was a stark upward trend from June where there were 3,006 tests administered, 37 patients tested positive, 15 hospitalizations and 13 emergency department visits. And that was down from the month of May in most categories.
The hospital administered 4,011 tests in May, 61 patients tested positive, 27 patients were hospitalized and there were 20 COVID-19 related visits to the emergency department.
The California School Employees Association (CSEA), which represents more than 250,000 school secretaries, janitors, cafeteria workers and other classified staff in California, also supported the governor’s order.
The California education nonprofit news source, EdSource reported on Aug. 11 that association president Shane Dishman said that vaccines for everyone in the eligible population is key to helping those who cannot receive the vaccine and students under the age of 12.
“Broad vaccination is the surest way to see us out of this pandemic and ensure that schools stay open for in-person instruction, and our youngest students and those who are not eligible for the vaccine are dependent on those of us who can get it,” Dishman said.
In an FAQ section of the CSEA website, the union points out that employers can require an employee to take the vaccine, unless an employee has disability or religious exemption. Then the school district would have to, “engage in an interactive process…and provide a reasonable accommodation.” The explination goes on to state that the only accommodation achievable will be an unpaid leave of absence.