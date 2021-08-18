COVID testing left uncertain in Newsom’s school order

The order was effective Aug. 12, but school districts have until Oct. 15 to fall into complete compliance. Newsom’s order stated that districts have robust and free testing resources at their disposal through the CA K-12 testing program that include PCR and rapid testing options. But that does not specify whether staff can seek outside testing.

“But there hasn’t yet been any more detail in terms of whether going to Rite Aid and getting a result like that is acceptable, or, you know, what testing verification is acceptable, or does it have to be done by the school district personnel,” Tulare County Superintendent of Schools, Tim Hire said.

He added that home tests for COVID-19 have hit the market, and it is unclear whether those qualify for staff. However, Hire said that without the details from the state, those options are left for districts to decide.

Hire also said that schools had not reached out to the Tulare County Office of Education for resources or clarification. He said that districts have been dealing with testing since March and even before that when the state boosted their testing capacity with the Valencia testing lab.

“You know, go back to when the state opened up Valencia lab and offered that service to any and all school districts that wanted to participate in a testing protocol months ago. So most districts are at least somewhat familiar,” Hire said.

Unions for teachers and classified staff announced they were also in favor of the governor’s order. California Teachers Association President, E Toby Boyd, said that 90% of educators have already been vaccinated, but added that it is important for teachers to be tested or vaccinated to protect students 12 years old or younger.

“Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures,” Boyd said. “Today’s announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious Delta variant.”