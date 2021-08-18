VUSD asks state to remove mask mandate

The letter didn’t go so far as to defy the mask mandate, saying the district understands its legal obligation to follow state guidance, but rather asks state officials to “reconsider” its “one-size-fits-all mandate” and “consider local conditions.”

“To this end, VUSD Board formally requests the State Public Health Officer and CDPH make the mask mandate a recommendation so that VUSD and other school districts in California can work with our local county health officials to take measured, calculated steps to operate schools during the pandemic based on local conditions,” the letter states.

Joseph Beaton, hospital laboratory scientist, said it took the district far too long to draft and approve the letter with school starting last week. He admitted the delta variant has increased new cases and test positivity rates but not the death rate. As of press time the state was reporting 11 new deaths for a seven-day average of 0.1 deaths per 100,000 people, three times higher than Tulare County. However, Tulare County’s 18.9 cases per 100,000 people is the highest since Feb. 21, 2021, according to Tulare County HHSA. The county’s available ICU beds has dropped to 36.4% and ventilators to 57.3%.

“Cases without deaths cannot cause supplication of school children, the father of a kindergarten student said. “State officials believe Californians will put up with anything. I demand from experts a better explanation than, ‘because I said so.’”

The letter was addressed to Dr. Tomas Aragon, California State Public Health Officer; Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA); and Dr. Naomi Bardach, Safe Schools for All Team Lead with the California Department of Public Health. Gamoian requested Gov. Gavin Newsom’s name be taken from the list of those copied to addressing his office directly. The letter was also CC’d to local California legislators, Association of California School Administrators, California School Board Association, State Board of Education, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Tulare County Superintendent Tim Hire, Tulare County Board of Supervisors and Tulare County HHSA.

“We trust you to do your job to evaluate the scientific studies and make recommendations for the betterment of public health,” the letter reads. “Trust us as educators to do our job to consider the ramifications of these recommendations on our employees and students’ health and education.”