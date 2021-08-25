Visalia Police Department says El Diamante shooter threat was ‘not credible’

Sgt. Mike Short, public information officer for the Visalia Police Department, said detectives discovered the threat was the result of an argument between two individuals, whose identities could not be released because it was an ongoing investigation. Short said the conversation involved talk of El Diamante but the school was not the target of threatening statements.

“This was not a threat focused on the school, staff or students,” Short said.

On Monday morning, Short said additional officers were assigned to the high school as a precautionary measure. In addition to the Youth Services Officer assigned to El Diamante, VPD added a traffic officer, K9 unit and plain clothes detectives patrolling the area.

The threats came just a week and three days into the new school year and did scare off several families from allowing their children to come to school. Students reported about half of the chairs in every classroom were empty on Monday.

For those who showed up, Nelson said the school day went on as scheduled.

“Today was a typical day on campus for both students and staff,” Nelson said. “Some parents did choose to keep their children home.”