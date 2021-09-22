Librarian kept the magic of reading alive during pandemic

“This individual did not let our library skip a beat because she continued to find ways to connect with the community despite library closures,” Supervisor Eddie Valero said after reading the proclamation.

Buckridge has been with the public library system for six years, all but three months of which have been at the Dinuba branch. She is also the regional supervisor for Ivanhoe, London and Orosi branches. When the pandemic hit, Buckridge and her staff wanted to stay connected with children and families in those communities so they switched to virtual programming. In addition to increasing its e-books and audiobook collections, they provided storytimes via Facebook and created take-home craft kids, live streamed cooking and craft demonstrations. Over the summer, Buckridge said her staff shared fun videos of reptiles, gardening and a variety show to provide programming similar to what would have been provided at the library during the annual Summer Reading Program.

“Stephanie is one of many superheroes on our staff and she has done an excellent job during this time,” county librarian Darla Wegener said. “She is a fine example of what the library tries to do every day.”

Library patrons were also able to apply for an e-card to have access to online materials since they weren’t able to come in for printed materials. Once we were able to reopen for pick-up services, patrons were able to apply for a library card over the phone and have access to materials.

It has been challenging but the difficult part for me was not seeing our regular patrons each week and receiving multiple phone calls asking when we would be open again,” Buckridge said. “Now that we are open for limited services, it’s wonderful to see familiar faces again. I really missed the interaction.”

Buckridge’s love of the library began when she was just 4 years old when the county bookmobile would stop in her neighborhood each Friday. When her older siblings were in school, her mother would read to her or take her to the library for storytime. Once she started attending school in Lindsay, she would spend her afternoons at the Lindsay Library. In high school, she volunteered as a library assistant. As an adult she would take her own children to the Visalia Library.

“I always wanted to work there, and when I saw the opening for a library services specialist in 2015, I knew it was my chance to fulfill my dream of becoming a librarian,” she said.