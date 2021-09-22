VUSD could decide if aquatics center plan sinks or swims

At the Sept. 20 meeting, Collins said he had given a presentation to the Visalia Unified School District’s cabinet and the school board president last week to see if they would be interested in helping fund the ongoing maintenance cost of a new public pool. Collins said board president Juan Guerrero suggested bringing the item up for discussion at the next joint meeting between the city and school district.

Councilmember Brian Poochigian said Collins’ agenda item at the Sept. 7 meeting was “putting the cart before the horse” as the city did yet have a partner for the life of the project, as Cal Water’s donation was capped at 10 years. Councilmember Brett Taylor said he voted against moving the project forward because he wanted to wait until after the school district gave an answer before putting any staff time into a project that might be dead in the water.

“If the school district does move forward, and say they are interested in partnering with us, then I would be in support of putting this on the agenda,” Taylor said.

Collins took issue with the logic saying the school district would be more apt to take a partnership seriously if the council were to commit to the project, or at least have a future discussion on the books, prior to meeting with them. He said more money has been brought to the aquatic center than any other sports facility or recreation program he can remember during his more than 30 years on the city council.

“It’s like everybody wants a pool but we don’t want to take the first step,” Collins said. “If I can’t get the support then it just dies here and everybody hopes we get a pool but nobody is willing to step up to the plate to do it.”

Mayor Steve Nelsen said nothing has changed in the last two years since the council voted to spend its efforts on a new public safety building rather than a new community center or aquatic center. He said the council was on board with sharing the cost of the facility when the school district passed Measure A, but then the district decided it did not have enough money to build a new high school, including a new pool and other amenities, when California voters did not pass a statewide school bond measure in March 2020. Nelsen

“I totally support a pool. I don’t support going it alone,” Nelsen said. “I think it’s needed for the city but I also think it’s needed with a partner.”

Collins countered with a growing list of partners who are waiting on the city to commit to the project before they commit funding. In addition to $500,000 over 10 years from CalWater, Collins said he has placed a request for $50,000 in funding with the Visalia Rotary Club for next year, has had several private citizens indicate an interest in donating toward the pool and may have a willing partner in the school district, depending on what they say next week.

“I don’t know how many partners you need?,” Collins asked sternly.