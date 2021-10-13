VUSD seeks to fill board vacancy by Nov. 2

Those interested must complete an application packet, which may be picked up in person at the Visalia Unified School District Office, 5000 W. Cypress Avenue, Visalia. California law requires that applicants meet the following minimum eligibility requirements to be considered for provisional appointment to the Board:

The applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

The applicant must be a citizen of California.

The applicant must be a resident of Trustee Area 4, which encompasses northwestern Visalia including Goshen to the west and north of the city limits to Avenue 368.

The applicant must be a registered voter.

The applicant must not be disqualified from holding a civil office.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2021 and can be mailed to VUSD District Office, 5000 West Cypress Avenue, Visalia, CA 93277 or emailed to Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza, [email protected].

On Oct. 26, a screening committee, including the board president and interim superintendent, will post the names of applicants who will be invited to participate in an interview. The Board will interview applicants for the vacant position in an open meeting on Nov. 2. The Board will, at that time, consider making the provisional appointment and the selected individual will be administered the oath of office.

Crabtree told district administrators last month he would be resigning from the school board as of Oct. 1 because he was moving out of state to be closer to his grandchildren in Idaho. He was elected in 2013 to the Trustee Area 4 seat formerly held by Charles Ulmschneider and re-elected in 2018.

Under the education code, the district must appoint someone to finish out Crabtree’s current term through November 2022 within 60 days of the vacancy or schedule a special election for April 2022. The board opted for the provisional appointment citing concerns over the cost of holding a special election and then having to hold another election for the a new term just seven months later. Whomever the Board appoints to the position will serve until Dec. 9, 2022.

For more information, call the Superintendent’s office at 559-730-7522.