Local residents push back against impending school vaccine mandate

Hire told the crowd as well that there are two options for a vaccine mandate to reach schools. The first is an order by the Governor to be carried out through the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and the other is through the legislature, assuming the governor would sign the law. Legislative advisors to Hire and the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) indicate that legislative action is unlikely, which is better for parents because the Governor’s orders will most likely have religious and health exemptions for concerned families. Hire said that if the state legislature were to pick it up, there would be little chance that exemptions would be included.

But that did little to quell the crowd. Joseph Beaton stood from his seat and lurched towards Hire in the back the room to yell, “I will never make my kids wear a mask!”

In an interview with The Sun-Gazette, Hire said that state policy in education is not a “one size fits all” solution and acknowledged that makes his job as an advocate for students and teachers difficult. In particular when it comes to such a politically charged issue as the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“My job is to try to do what’s best for all kids and all educators in Tulare County…And that’s why I’m an advocate for parental choice,” Hire said. He recognized that he has also received letters and comments from parents who are pushing for a vaccine mandate as well, and he was sympathetic to their plight as some of those parents have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Free to choose

Last week’s town hall was organized in part by Unmask Tulare County, a budding organization started by Jimmy and Marilyn Malloy. Both spoke as a part of the night’s prepared list of speakers. But Jimmy had reached out to Hire about pushing back against state mandates, in the past.

Not unfamiliar with formally expressing his disagreement with the state, Hire wrote in a letter last year how detrimental it would be for students to go full distance learning during the 2020-2021 school year. In a letter to the state last October, Hire said that distance learning exaggerates inequities in education and leads to learning loss. He added that statistics show that suspected child abuse reporting had significantly declined when schools were shutdown in March 2020 and he added that the number of students going to the hospital for mental health crises was on the rise.

Many of the parents at the town hall threatened to take their children out of school if the vaccine mandate was imposed. If students are not in the classroom, they could face the same dangers students were facing during distanced learning last year. And that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Hire.

“It’s on my mind pretty regularly…yeah, I worry,” Hire said.