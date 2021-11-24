Robot launches University Prep into first place

As the competition moves along, top qualifying teams formed an alliance team with two other groups. The Visalia Arborbotics team were invited to join Atascadero and Davis to start their alliance team; eight teams competed in the quarterfinals. Together UPHS, Atascadero, and Davis took home first place in the MadTown Throwdown. The Arborbotics team teaches students to use engineering and computer science software to design a robot to assist human individuals.

“Our students also learned the valuable 21st-century skills, navigating the ups and downs of tournament play, trouble-shooting problems, and cooperating with one another and with other teams,” Josh Curtis the Visalia Arborbotics team mentor said.

This upcoming year Arborbotics will begin building its robot for the regional competition screening on Jan. 8, competing in the first robotics regional event on March 30. Depending on the team’s success, they will have the chance to attend the world championship held in Texas this year.

For more information on the UPHS Aborbotics team and ways you can support, contact Josh Curtis at [email protected]