Student, 12, arrested for threatening to shoot up two Visalia schools

La Joya Middle School student was arrested for calling and making threats of gun violence at Riverway and Mt. View elementary schools; threats were not credible

VISALIA – A 12-year-old student at La Joya Middle School was arrested last week for threatening to shoot up two elementary schools.

Just as parents were dropping off students at local schools at 7:38 a.m. on Nov. 17, the Visalia Unified School District contacted the Visalia Police Department regarding a shooting threat made at Riverway Elementary School. While this threat was being investigated, VPD received a second shooting threat at Mt. View Elementary School. Youth services officers investigated both threats and quickly determined them to be related and were able to identify the caller as a 12-year-old La Joya Middle School student.