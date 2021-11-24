Student, 12, arrested for threatening to shoot up two Visalia schools

La Joya Middle School student was arrested for calling and making threats of gun violence at Riverway and Mt. View elementary schools; threats were not credible
VISALIA – A 12-year-old student at La Joya Middle School was arrested last week for threatening to shoot up two elementary schools.
Just as parents were dropping off students at local schools at 7:38 a.m. on Nov. 17, the Visalia Unified School District contacted the Visalia Police Department regarding a shooting threat made at Riverway Elementary School. While this threat was being investigated, VPD received a second shooting threat at Mt. View Elementary School. Youth services officers investigated both threats and quickly determined them to be related and were able to identify the caller as a 12-year-old La Joya Middle School student.
The student was contacted on-campus and immediately detained. After a search of his person and his residence, no firearm was located. The juvenile was arrested and booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility for criminal threats against a school site.
“Visalia Unified School District takes all threats seriously and works closely with Visalia Police Department to ensure students and staff are safe,” the district said in a released statement. “VPD found the threat to not be credible.”
Based on their investigation, detectives believe that there is no additional threat to students, teachers, or school sites. Anyone that has any additional information regarding these two incidents is urged to contact Detective Monica Ceja at 559-730-7664.