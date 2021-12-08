Visalia Unified to fill school board vacancy Dec. 9

The Candidates

Former VUSD trustee Dr. Lucia Vazquez has thrown her name into the fold after losing by just eight votes to Christopher Pope in the 2018 election after nine years on the board. Since that time, Vazquez has been substitute teaching at local districts and working as a consultant for the Equal Voice Collaborative Network.

“The pandemic has been very hard on everyone,” Vazquez stated. “Tough decisions will continue to be made. I believe I can bring a balance of some fresh eyes, and a historical perspective to the board.”

Vazquez said her distinction as being the only Latina elected to the board provides her with a unique perspective others don’t possess. She has a master’s degree in world cultures and a doctorate in organizational leadership. She said VUSD’s ability to serve a diverse student population is one of its greatest strengths.

“My activism in the community, working in the community though my non-profit work, doing community assessments, and my years of interviewing members of the public have also prepared me for the trustee position,” Vazquez stated.

Vazquez said the district’s greatest weakness is the lack of continuity in its administration. VUSD has had three superintendents and is hiring a fourth in the last six years. Throw a global pandemic into the turnover at the top, and the district has had trouble finding its footing. She said the pandemic has created divisions in the community, evident in her 2018 race against Pope. Vazquez was in favor of allowing students to create a Black Lives Matter message board on the western fence of El Diamante High School and against the return of in-person instruction until Tulare County had moved out of the most restrictive tier of the Governor’s color-coded system to slow the spread of the virus on a county-by-county basis while Pope considered the signs a political campaign, which are banned on school campuses, and was in favor or reopening for early for students and teachers willing to do so.

“There has been much emotion, hurt, exhaustion and loss in these last two years,” Vazquez stated. “I am willing to study the issues and the ever-changing guidelines and mandates of this pandemic.”

Bob Ainley is an attorney who co-founded the Visalia-based law firm Ainley Alipaz Webb and owns a stake in the Darling Hotel. In his application, Ainley said his family has had a long history of service in the district as teachers, staff and coaches. Professionally, he has spent a career protecting vulnerable populations, including children. Before moving back to Visalia in 2014, Ainley used his legal talents in the Philippines assisting with anti-child sex trafficking operations and prosecutions, a stint with the United Nations and with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

“I have witnessed how children are used and discarded in the course of the selfish pursuits of adults,” Ainley said. “For better or worse, those experiences have shaped the lens through which I view kids and our duties as adults to them.”

Ainley said he felt he could be stabilizing presence on the board and help rebuild relationships between the board and the community. Ainley pointed to his involvement as a board member for the COS Foundation, Family Services of Tulare County and Visalia Chamber of Commerce. He said he believes the district needs to focus on student needs and that VUSD administration, staff and parents need to get on the same page and find common ground.

“[M]y personal history and volunteer work give me significant buy-in to this district and this community,” Ainley stated. “I am not an outsider, so the consequences of this board and failure to engage with it will be felt by my children–I take that seriously.”

Gwendolyn Schrank is a former children’s ministry pastor who is now CEO and founder of Clubhouse Visalia, a community-based nonprofit which works to provide people with mental health find opportunities for employment, education and housing. Schrank has been involved with public schools for more than 20 years going back to Milwaukee in 1997. After moving to Visalia in 2003, she began volunteering at VUSD schools and worked as a teacher’s assistant at Roosevelt School in Tulare from 2016-2018.

“The children and youth are our future and I would continue to provide my personal and professional experiences and resources to advance VUSD goals of providing equal opportunity for all individuals in the district programs and activities,” Schrank stated.