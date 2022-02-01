Teachers, teaching candidates have opportunity to interview with districts online

Like something out of the Metaverse, candidates are able to view booths, forays and avatars similar to how they would appear in real life. The virtual recruitment fairs allow teachers and teacher candidates worldwide to remotely meet with dozens of California education agencies that participate in the online events. Inside the virtual fair, registered attendees can conduct live chats and videoconferences about job openings at districts and county offices of education throughout the state. Attendees also have opportunities to visit with representatives from participating universities and teacher credentialing agencies.

In addition to the statewide events, the California Center on Teaching Careers is facilitating a regional virtual fairs for teachers and teacher candidates in Kern County on Feb 5. There are three others as well in San Bernardino City Unified School District on March 17, Monterey County on March 29 and Humboldt County on April 27.

To register to attend one of the three upcoming online events, visit thecentervirtualevents.vfairs.com, or contact Marvin Lopez at [email protected].