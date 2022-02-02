Green Acres Little Theatre invites audiences to Annie

Green Acres Middle School offers performances of Annie from Feb. 10-13 at the newly renovated Rotary Theatre

VISALIA — Green Acres Little Theatre is ready to shed some light on youthful plays this month with their performance of Annie.

This nationally recognized program is unique in that it gives all students at Green Acres Middle School an opportunity to perform in Broadway-style musicals. It is also the first production in the newly remodeled Rotary Theatre.

“If you haven’t seen a Green Acres Little Theatre musical, or it’s been a while, we especially invite you to the performance. You are in for a real treat that will delight you. Each year plans to sellout audiences who walk away amazed at the talent of these performers,” a theater press release stated.