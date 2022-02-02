Green Acres Little Theatre invites audiences to Annie

Green Acres Middle School offers performances of Annie from Feb. 10-13 at the newly renovated Rotary Theatre
VISALIA — Green Acres Little Theatre is ready to shed some light on youthful plays this month with their performance of Annie.
This nationally recognized program is unique in that it gives all students at Green Acres Middle School an opportunity to perform in Broadway-style musicals. It is also the first production in the newly remodeled Rotary Theatre.
“If you haven’t seen a Green Acres Little Theatre musical, or it’s been a while, we especially invite you to the performance. You are in for a real treat that will delight you. Each year plans to sellout audiences who walk away amazed at the talent of these performers,” a theater press release stated.
Annie will take audience members to New York during the Great Depression.There they meet little Orphan Annie who charms everyone’s hearts. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and lovable mutt Sandy.
Performance dates
- Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. (special benefit performance, Green Acres Little Theatre Foundation)
Tickets may be purchased at annie2022.bpt.me.