Parents ‘disappointed’ with VUSD’s response to school violence

Administrators say school violence is a symptom of social media use but district, state data show students are safer on campus than they were prior to the pandemic

VISALIA – Student safety has always been a concern of parents who trust schools to keep their children out of harm’s way at the place where they spend the most time outside of their own home.

For the last year and a half that discussion has centered around virtual learning and indoor masking requirements which parents say threaten the physical, social and emotional well being of their children. Melissa Brewer, a parent of Visalia Unified School District students, has vehemently advocated for ending mask and vaccine mandates in schools as well as restoring parent access to local campuses. More recently though, she turned her attention to a more frightening threat of school violence in the form of a student shooter.