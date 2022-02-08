El Diamante takes home Tulare County Academic Decathlon win

VISALIA – El Diamante High School will represent Tulare County at the State Academic Decathlon next month following their win at the 2022 Tulare County Academic Decathlon’s final round Saturday, Feb. 5.

El Diamante won the Super Quiz competition and the Tulare County large school category along with the overall title. Saturday’s title was the fourth consecutive and fifth overall win for the team, which is coached by El Diamante teacher Mikk Jolly.

The team’s president and captain, Taylor Bennett, placed first in the social science, music, and interview categories.