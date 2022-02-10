Woodlake High School gets recognized for closing gender gap in computer science courses

“We are grateful and honored to have been bestowed this award, as this class was offered to expose students of all backgrounds and genders to greater possibilities,” said Mike Burchett, Woodlake’s principal.

Unlike most AP courses, which are only offered to juniors and seniors, AP Computer Science Principles can be taken by Woodlake students starting in the 10th grade. Their score in the class is largely based on a final project.

“This course is one example of AP being a benefit to students as it provides an entry level AP course that also exposes them to many different avenues of working with computers,” Burchett said.