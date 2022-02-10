Woodlake High School gets recognized for closing gender gap in computer science courses

Woodlake High School is awarded the College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award
WOODLAKE – Woodlake High School earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award last month for achieving high female representation in their AP Computer Science Principles course.
Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses by achieving either 50% or higher female enrollment in the course or by a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population. At Woodlake, girls made up 53% of students enrolled in AP Computer Science Principles in 2020-21 and 73% in 2021-22.
“We are grateful and honored to have been bestowed this award, as this class was offered to expose students of all backgrounds and genders to greater possibilities,” said Mike Burchett, Woodlake’s principal.
Unlike most AP courses, which are only offered to juniors and seniors, AP Computer Science Principles can be taken by Woodlake students starting in the 10th grade. Their score in the class is largely based on a final project.
“This course is one example of AP being a benefit to students as it provides an entry level AP course that also exposes them to many different avenues of working with computers,” Burchett said.
According to College Board data, female students who take AP CSP in high school are more than five times as likely to major in computer science in college, compared to female students of similar background and academic preparation who did not take CSP. The study also finds AP CSP students are nearly twice as likely to enroll in AP CSA, and that for most students, AP CSP serves as a stepping stone to other advanced AP STEM coursework.
Overall, female students are underrepresented in high school computer science classes, accounting for just 34% of AP Computer Science Principles participants and 25% of AP Computer Science A participants. The AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award aims to recognize schools that are closing this gap.
Woodlake High School was one of 760 schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles (CSP) in 2021.