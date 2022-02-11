Community college enrollment down 14% locally

COS, West Hills say enrollment should begin ticking up as more students return to in-person instruction

VISALIA– Local community college enrollment is down by more than 14% since the pandemic began but the tide is turning as more students return to in-person instruction.

Brent Calvin, president of College of the Sequoias, said Tulare and Kings Counties’ largest community college enrollment for spring 2022 is down 14% at its Visalia campus, but “not that high in Tulare or Hanford” campuses compared to pre-pandemic levels in spring 2020.

“During the past two years we lost track of about 10% of our former students who just disappeared,” Calvin said.