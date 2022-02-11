Community college enrollment down 14% locally

COS, West Hills say enrollment should begin ticking up as more students return to in-person instruction
VISALIA– Local community college enrollment is down by more than 14% since the pandemic began but the tide is turning as more students return to in-person instruction.
Brent Calvin, president of College of the Sequoias, said Tulare and Kings Counties’ largest community college enrollment for spring 2022 is down 14% at its Visalia campus, but “not that high in Tulare or Hanford” campuses compared to pre-pandemic levels in spring 2020.
“During the past two years we lost track of about 10% of our former students who just disappeared,” Calvin said.
The long-time college officer said he senses the college is ready to move on from recent times of frustration and turmoil due to COVID-19. That can be seen in the number of students attending classes in person, up from 40% last spring to 60% now and expected to be around 70% by next fall.
The pandemic has hit California community colleges hard as many young people’s plans have been disrupted and dreams postponed. Some colleges report enrollments as much as 30% lower than the pre-pandemic levels, Calvin said.
At West Hills College Lemoore spring 2022 enrollment is 1% lower through Jan. 17, 2022 compared to the same date in spring 2021, and 16% lower when compared to the same date for spring 2020, before the Governor’s stay home orders went into effect.
West Hills’ fall 2021 enrollment ended with similar numbers compared to prior fall terms: 3% lower than fall 2020, and 17% lower than fall 2019.
The trend stretches far beyond Visalia across the state and country. The California Community Colleges system suffered a 14.8% enrollment decrease – a loss of 318,800 students – during the 2020-21 academic year compared to the previous year, according to California education news service Ed Source. Total community college enrollment fell to 1.8 million students from 2.1 million the prior academic year, the first time enrollment dropped below two million students across the 116-college system in at least three decades.
In fall 2021, undergraduate enrollment had dropped by nearly a quarter of a million students since before the pandemic in fall 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.
Community colleges have been the hardest hit. Their enrollment is down more than 13% in the last two years, said Morra Lee Keller of the nonprofit National College Attainment Network. “We’re seeing drops in enrollment in low-income and first-generation students.”
Reason for hope
James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore, said he believes things have plateaued after the college decided to bring back most students for in-person classes.
“There is a big digital divide in Kings County,” said Preston, who has been at the college for decades but just started his term as President this month.
Despite 70% of students coming back to class, the infection rates have stayed low by requiring masks and installing air filtration systems in buildings. Even now, with the uptick in omicron infections, West Hills responded by pushing back the start-date for Spring class to Jan. 31 in hopes “this fog will blow over.”
To incentivize students to come back to the college, West Hills is offering a $1,000 financial aid grant for full-time students that may help make ends meet. COS offers a similar grant to enrolled students.
West Hills enrollment is about 60% female as fewer males decide not to continue their education in this time of uncertainty. COS said their ratio is closer to 55% female.
During the two-year pandemic, Preston said college recruiters did not visit high schools to pitch graduating students on continuing their education. But now they are back at it.
“We just visited 12 local high schools to get the message out,” Preston added.
One piece of good news, Preston said, is that transfers from West Hills to four-year colleges and universities are up 13%.