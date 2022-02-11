Decision to restructure Woodlake elementary schools postponed

Editor’s note: Woodlake Unified School District announced they postponed their special meeting to settle a vote on a second K-5 school until next Tuesday, Feb. 15. This article has been adjusted to reflect this change. Posted 1:56 p.m.

Woodlake Unified School District board has still not come to an agreement on whether to convert its elementary schools into two K-5 campuses

WOODLAKE – The decision to restructure Woodlake Unified elementary schools into two transitional kindergarten through fifth grade campuses was put on hold after a turbulent school board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 9. They are revisiting the item as early as Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

The board was scheduled Wednesday to vote on plans introduced last month by superintendent Laura Gonzalez that would shift F.J. White school, currently transitional kindergarten (TK) through second grade, and Castle Rock school, currently third through fifth grades, into two TK-5 schools.