Sundale teacher’s YouTube channel reinvigorates Black History Month with students

Dodson’s videos are kept short at around a minute long, and provide introductions to facets of Black history that may not traditionally be taught in schools. His videos describe historical figures like Mathew A. Henson, a Black explorer who was the first man to stand on the North Pole in 1909, and Mariam Wright Edelman, a lawyer and civil rights activist who was the first Black woman to pass the Mississippi state bar and eventually went on to found the Children’s Defense Fund in 1973. Dodson’s videos also explore events in Black history like the Sit-In Movement of 1960 and the 1961 Freedom Rides through the South. Most of what is covered in his videos is scarcely taught in public schools.

Black History With Mr. Dodson will continue with a new video for every day of Black History Month.