Visalia’s Dream Center provides a “one-stop shop” for foster and homeless youth

Youth who are in the foster care system or experiencing homelessness can access a number of housing and education resources at the Dream Center
VISALIA – Tulare County’s Dream Center is gearing up for expansion at their Visalia location, where staff from several community agencies provide foster and homeless youth with a myriad of resources all under one roof.
The Dream Center, located at W. Walnut Avenue, provides homeless and foster youth up to age 25 with resources in areas like education, housing, job skills and independent living. It is currently run by staff and social workers from Tulare County Office of Education Foster and Homeless Youth Services, Tulare County Child Welfare Services, Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council and Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.
“What we are is kind of like a one-stop shop for foster and homeless youth,” said Beth Wilshire, the Foster Youth Services Coordinator at Tulare County Office of Education’s (TCOE) Foster and Homeless Youth Education Services and co-founder of the Dream Center.
Wilshire presented on behalf of the TCOE Foster and Homeless Youth Education Services at the Feb. 8 Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting to highlight the work of the Dream Center and the needs of local foster and homeless youth, particularly when it comes to education.
The average foster youth student, Wilshire shared at the meeting, is typically placed in eight different foster homes throughout the course of their education and loses the equivalent of six months of instruction with every new placement. That’s four years of lost instructional time per youth.
“While homeless youth and foster youth have some similarities, they have very different needs,” Wilshire said. “Foster youth are typically not with their families, so you have that trauma. Even if you’re homeless, being with family is sometimes a buffer between some of those traumas.”
According to data from the California Department of Education, foster youth in 2019 had a high school graduation rate of 58%, compared to 70% among homeless youth. The statewide graduation rate that year was just under 85%. A brochure published by TCOE in 2021 states that 75% of foster youth are working below grade level, 83% are held back by 3rd grade, and 46% will eventually drop out of high school.
Staff at the Dream Center hope to reduce those numbers by offering educational case management to foster and homeless youth and resources to the school districts who serve them. The Center also provides youth with showers as well as a washer and dryer to do their laundry.
Wilshire opened the Center in 2019 after being inspired by Kern County’s Dream Center.
“I went to their Dream Center years ago, then would talk about it to anyone who would listen to me and tell them that we needed this in our county,” Wilshire said.
The Dream Center has plans to expand by late April in order to offer more resources including tutoring services, kindergarten readiness programs for toddlers, and parent education workshops, along with a food pantry and clothing closet.
“I think people don’t know about the Dream Center,” Wilshire said. “That’s really why we’re presenting today, to get that word out that we are here, we’re open, we’re available for services, we can refer you. If we don’t have the service here, we can figure out how to get you referred to it.”
Anyone interested in accessing resources through the Dream Center can stop by their location at 1730 W. Walnut Ave, Suite B, or call at 559-302-3622. The Center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.