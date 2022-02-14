Visalia’s Dream Center provides a “one-stop shop” for foster and homeless youth

Youth who are in the foster care system or experiencing homelessness can access a number of housing and education resources at the Dream Center

VISALIA – Tulare County’s Dream Center is gearing up for expansion at their Visalia location, where staff from several community agencies provide foster and homeless youth with a myriad of resources all under one roof.

The Dream Center, located at W. Walnut Avenue, provides homeless and foster youth up to age 25 with resources in areas like education, housing, job skills and independent living. It is currently run by staff and social workers from Tulare County Office of Education Foster and Homeless Youth Services, Tulare County Child Welfare Services, Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council and Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.