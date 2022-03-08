Internships available for STEM-focused Lindsay, Exeter teens

The Lindsay and Exeter branches of the Tulare County Library are hosting Makerspace internships for teens ages 15-18

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Library’s Lindsay and Exeter branches are seeking teens interested in seven month long Makerspace internships where they will be creating and facilitating STEM-focused workspaces for library patrons.

Makerspaces are collaborative workspaces, typically inside schools or libraries, that provide space and materials for STEM-oriented creative projects.

“Previous Makerspace projects included 3D printing, robotics, coding, sewing, stop motion filming and more,” said Florencia Wright, Deputy County Librarian for Tulare County Libraries. “In 2020 and 2021, projects shifted to take-home kits that included materials and supplies, instructions and corresponding library resources.”

The Makerspace internships are offered to teens ages 15-18 through the California State Library’s Stronger Together grant and the Tulare County Library Foundation at the Exeter and Lindsay branch locations of the Tulare County Library. The internships come with scholarships of at least $500.