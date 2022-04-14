Lindsay Unified sells more Measure L bonds for district improvements

As of this month, the district is authorized to issue the remaining $6.7 million in Measure L funding. According to CFW Advisory Services, the district’s financial advisors for the project, issuing the bonds now may enable the district to construct projects at a lower cost and lock in a lower borrowing cost due to rising interest rates.

Measure L was passed in 2012, and authorized the district to issue up to $16,000,000 in bonds at legal interest rates in order to modernize, construct, and improve classrooms and student support facilities.

Along with grant funding, the money from Measure L has been used to construct Lindsay High School and Roosevelt Elementary School and upgrade or remodel facilities at schools throughout the district. Measure L funds in Lindsay have built and remodeled classrooms and science labs, improved restroom facilities and relocated labs and portable classrooms.

Next steps in the process include the reading and consideration of the Resolution by the school board before the district is able to seek a credit rating and insurance for the bonds. After this, a Preliminary Official Statement will be sent to potential investors and the district and their finance team will price transactions and lock in interest rates before the transactions are closed and funds are made available to the district.