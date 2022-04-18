State delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate until 2023

New cases in Tulare County are at 1.5 per 100,000 people, their lowest point since June 28, 2021, and inching down toward numbers not seen since the pandemic began in March 2020. But cases among school age children have surpassed that of people 18 to 25 and 65 and older. As of April 11, cases among children 17 years old and younger totaled 7,300 since the March 2020. Slightly more than half (56.5%) of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, meaning they have received at least two shots of Moderna or Pfizer or one of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and 6.8% are partially vaccinated, leaving about one-third of county unvaccinated (36.7%). The number of vaccinations administered is at its lowest point since the vaccine became available in late 2020.

Local school districts, most of which observed spring break last week, were not immediately reacting to the news after two years of experiencing the ebb and flow of state policies, public health guidelines, CDC recommendations and political backpedaling.

“We’ve always been adamant of let’s just wait and see what happens,” said Jason Pommier, public information officer for Porterville Unified School District. “Let’s not jump. You know, once we hear the news.”

Pommier said the district recently held open houses for parents to come onto campuses for the first time since the pandemic began and as their first opportunity to meet their children’s teachers in person. He said the majority of the people who came onto campus were not wearing masks but some students, parents and teachers were still wearing them.

“We strongly encouraged everybody that if you want to wear your mask, great, if you want to take the vaccine, great, but at this point, we’ve never made it mandatory,” Pommier said.