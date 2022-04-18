State delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate until 2023

California Department of Public Health delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate until the 2023-24 school year on the same day a lawmaker pulls his bill eliminating medical and personal belief exemptions for vaccines
SACRAMENTO – Anti-vaccine sympathizers in Tulare County won two small victories last week after the state delayed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school-age children for at least a year and a state lawmaker pulled legislation which would have repealed both medical and personal belief exemptions for all student vaccines.
On April 14, State Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) announced he was pulling legislation he introduced, Senate Bill 871, adding COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations required to attend K-12 schools and removing the medical and personal belief exemptions for all vaccines, including COVID-19. Pan cited hurdles low income parents face in getting their children vaccinated, such as transportation and inflexible work hours, as the reason behind his decision.
“Until children’s access to COVID vaccination is greatly improved, I believe that a state-wide policy to require COVID vaccination in schools is not the immediate priority, although it is an appropriate safety policy for many school districts in communities with good vaccine access,” Pan said in a released statement.
Without Pan’s legislation, the state would default to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all K-12 students as soon as the vaccine receives full approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children ages 16 and younger. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, also known as Comirnaty, received full approval for individuals 16 and older on Aug. 23, 2021. The vaccine is also recommended for children ages 5-15 under an emergency use authorization, a step between clinical trials and full approval when there is a declared public health emergency, which was approved on Jan. 3, 2022.
Within hours of his decision, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced it will not require the COVID-19 vaccine for the 2022-23 school year and said it would not require the vaccine until at least July 1, 2023 or as soon as it received full FDA approval for children 12 and older “to ensure sufficient time for successful implementation of new vaccine requirements.”
State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón reinforced the state’s position vaccines are the most powerful weapon against hospitalization and serious illness due to COVID-19. California’s response to conditions in schools has adapted to the dynamic challenges of the pandemic, based on science. As outlined in Governor Newsom’s SMARTER Plan, the State has maintained vaccine supply, operational readiness, and access to education and resources about COVID-19 and vaccines with focused engagement to ensure younger Californians are taking opportunities to get vaccinated.
“CDPH strongly encourages all eligible Californians, including children, to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. “We continue to ensure that our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is driven by the best science and data available. Under the Governor’s SMARTER plan, California is making informed decisions on how to further protect students and staff, to keep children safely in classrooms.”
Upon full approval by the FDA, CDPH will consider the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Academy of Family Physicians prior to implementing a school vaccine requirement.
New cases in Tulare County are at 1.5 per 100,000 people, their lowest point since June 28, 2021, and inching down toward numbers not seen since the pandemic began in March 2020. But cases among school age children have surpassed that of people 18 to 25 and 65 and older. As of April 11, cases among children 17 years old and younger totaled 7,300 since the March 2020. Slightly more than half (56.5%) of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, meaning they have received at least two shots of Moderna or Pfizer or one of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and 6.8% are partially vaccinated, leaving about one-third of county unvaccinated (36.7%). The number of vaccinations administered is at its lowest point since the vaccine became available in late 2020.
Local school districts, most of which observed spring break last week, were not immediately reacting to the news after two years of experiencing the ebb and flow of state policies, public health guidelines, CDC recommendations and political backpedaling.
“We’ve always been adamant of let’s just wait and see what happens,” said Jason Pommier, public information officer for Porterville Unified School District. “Let’s not jump. You know, once we hear the news.”
Pommier said the district recently held open houses for parents to come onto campuses for the first time since the pandemic began and as their first opportunity to meet their children’s teachers in person. He said the majority of the people who came onto campus were not wearing masks but some students, parents and teachers were still wearing them.
“We strongly encouraged everybody that if you want to wear your mask, great, if you want to take the vaccine, great, but at this point, we’ve never made it mandatory,” Pommier said.
PUSD is planning a free immunization clinic for students from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Porterville Educational Complex, 900 W. Pioneer Ave. in Porterville. The clinic will include vaccines for all incoming kindergarteners: Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (Tdap); Polio; Hepatitis B; Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); and Varicella (chickenpox). The clinic will also include Tdap and chickenpox boosters for incoming seventh graders and COVID-19 shots and boosters for all ages, including adults.
While the district is moving forward with plans for a vaccination clinic for students later this month, Pommier said the district is planning to have a traditional graduation ceremony without a mask requirement. After a prolonged pandemic, Pommier said PUSD, like most districts, will regroup over the summer and refocus on efforts to address lingering social-emotional issues students are struggling with and more extracurricular activities to keep students more engaged in education.
“That’s really one of the battles that I think a lot of school districts are going have to worry about here in the future,” Pommier said. “I think everybody is still kind of shell shocked with COVID.”