Tulare County libraries to hold Día de los Niños, Libros celebrations at branches

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County libraries are celebrating Día de los Niños and Día de los Libros, Children’s Day and Book Day, through various activities and celebrations taking place at the end of April.

In 1996, after learning about Mexico’s tradition of celebrating April 30th as El Día del Niño, award winning author Pat Mora proposed Día de los Libros to celebrate the importance of literacy for all children in the United States. Now every April 30th, Día is celebrated by highlighting diverse books, languages and cultures with a variety of events in libraries, schools and communities.