Tulare County libraries to hold Día de los Niños, Libros celebrations at branches

Library branches in Orosi, Tipton, Lindsay, Exeter and Ivanhoe will celebrate Día de los Niños and Día de los Libros at the end of April
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County libraries are celebrating Día de los Niños and Día de los Libros, Children’s Day and Book Day, through various activities and celebrations taking place at the end of April.
In 1996, after learning about Mexico’s tradition of celebrating April 30th as El Día del Niño, award winning author Pat Mora proposed Día de los Libros to celebrate the importance of literacy for all children in the United States. Now every April 30th, Día is celebrated by highlighting diverse books, languages and cultures with a variety of events in libraries, schools and communities.
“It’s really important for kids to be able to see themselves and identify with what it is they’re reading,” said Veronica Casanova, Tulare County librarian. “They’re able to internalize it and understand that there’s people out there like them, and it will make the story a lot more impactful.”
Libraries in Tulare County will honor this tradition through a medley of activities, performances and book readings hosted at their various branches.
“This program is absolutely one of those in which we try to create a very inclusive and diverse environment,” Casanova said.
Visitors to the library’s Orosi Branch can create their own piñata on April 28 at 3:30 p.m. Supervisor Eddie Valero will also be reading “The Piñata that the Farm Maiden Hung” by Samantha R. Vamos. Supervisor Valero will read this book again at the Ivanhoe Branch on April 29 at 3:30, followed by a make-your-own-piñata activity.
The Tipton Branch Library will also celebrate Día on April 28 at 3:30 with an outdoor bilingual storytime accompanied by a do-it-yourself craft and sidewalk chalk art activity.
Lindsay’s Branch begins Día on April 29 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. with a special storytime and guitar performance from Lindsay High School’s Nancy Wills, followed by a special performance from the Sunnyside Elementary Folkloric Dancers. Local community organizations will be onsite providing information about their services.
The Exeter Branch will host the Fresno State Aztec Dance Club on April 30 at 2:30 p.m. in the City Park. The dancers will present a traditional Aztec blessing ceremony. Open special Saturday hours from 10:00 – 1:00 and 2:00 to 5:00, the Exeter Branch will offer free books throughout the event on a first-come, first-served basis.