Hellwig CEO speaks at Mother/Daughter Tea, encourages students to find passionate work

Melanie White, CEO of Hellwig Specialty Products, tells Exeter Union High School graduates to work on finding work they love
EXETER – This year’s Exeter Union High School Mother/Daughter Tea offered an empowering speaker living the high-octane life of an auto parts maker CEO.
Melanie White, CEO of Exeter-based Hellwig Specialty Products, spoke to EUHS grads and their parents about staying true to their goals and finding their life passion, like running a third generation company manufacturing American made suspension components.
“Doing what you love to do never feels like a job,” said Hellwig, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Person of the Year in 2018.
The Exeter Woman’s Club has been holding the Mother/Daughter Tea for decades at its 97 year old building on Kaweah Avenue across from the high school. With the growing number of graduates, the club moved the event venue to a club member’s home east side of Exeter for the growing attendance. Tall oaks and blooming citrus trees surround the grassy area with tables set for a group of 150 moms and daughters. For more information on the Exeter Woman’s Club, visit http://www.exeterwomansclub.com.