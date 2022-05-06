COS awarded for English and math enrollment, success among Black students

COS was given awards for its levels of English and math enrollment, as well as math success, among the school’s Black student population

VISALIA – College of the Sequoias was recently awarded for their levels of English and math enrollment and math success among the school’s Black student population.

The Campaign for College Opportunity’s Excellence in Placement Awards honors community colleges in California that have implemented equitable course placement practices in order to give students the opportunity to take college-level courses with the support they need to pass them.

COS was one of only four community colleges in California to be granted Champion of Equitable Placement status for success in math among the school’s Black students. This award reflects the percent of Black students completing transfer-level math within one year of their initial enrollment, and acknowledges equity gaps between Black student success rates relative to the campus student body. The Campaign for College Opportunity’s Excellence in Placement Awards rankings state that 68.97% of COS’s Black student body completed their math courses within one year of enrollment, placing the school second in the state for this category.

The school was also one of only three in the state to be granted Champion status for enrollment in transfer-level math among its Black students. This award reflects the percent of first-time Black student enrollees placed in transfer-level Math, which for COS was 100%. The same award was given to COS for English enrollment among Black students, as 100% of its first-time Black student enrollees were placed in transfer-level English.

“This award recognizes the hard work and commitment of our math and English faculty to ensure the equitable placement of our students into these gatekeeper courses, allowing them to avoid remedial coursework and graduate sooner,” said COS President and Superintendent, Dr. Brent Calvin.