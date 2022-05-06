Exeter Unified awarded grant for getting at-risk students back on track

The grant comes as a result of high rates of students not completing the A-G courses required to be admitted to colleges

EXETER – Exeter Unified School District was awarded a grant to increase and improve services that help at-risk students meet the requirements needed to be admitted to University of California and California State University colleges.

The district defines “at-risk” youth as students who are part of the foster system, from a low-income family, learning English or not on-track for graduating or meeting A-G requirements. A-G requirements are a sequence of high school courses that students must complete with a grade of C or better to be eligible for admission to UC or CSU colleges.

According to a document shared at an April 20 Exeter school board meeting, 369 high school students received a “D,” “F” or “Fail” grade in one or more A-G courses during the 2020-21 school year. Data collected during that year states only 44.3% of EUSD students successfully completed their A-G courses.