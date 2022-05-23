Harmony Magnet Academy recognized for STEM-focused programs

“We give students those 21st-century employment skills to allow them to compete in the outside world,” said HMA Principal Jeff Brown.

According to Brown, former students have reported that curriculum from the school’s PLTW programs is on par with that of their junior year in college. Since implementing the programs, 93% of Harmony students have moved on to post-secondary opportunities at two and four-year colleges and universities.

Harmony began offering PLTW in 2008, and as of today, over 700 Harmony graduates have participated in PLTW programs in grades 9-12. The program was one of the school’s initial partners when it first opened, according to Brown.

PLTW’s Distinguished School recognition celebrates districts and schools committed to helping students by increasing access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs.

“To be recognized as one of those high schools that distinguish themselves with what we provide our students through PLTW is significant,” Brown said.