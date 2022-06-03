Visalia middle schooler becomes national spelling bee semifinalist

Ridgeview Middle School student Bryce Melgar competes at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinal round last week

VISALIA – A local middle school student and the winner of the 2022 Tulare County Spelling Championship just became the county’s first-ever spelling bee semifinalist after advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinal round held last week in the Washington, D.C. area.

Bryce Melgar, a seventh-grade student at Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia, advanced to the semifinals by spelling the word “amberina” correctly. He was among 48 of 234 spellers that advanced to the semifinals.

Melgar won the Tulare County Spelling Championship at Valley Strong Ballpark in March, allowing him to advance to the national semifinals. At the semifinal round, he advanced through the preliminary round and made it into the quarterfinals.