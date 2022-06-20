EUSD approves updated transitional kindergarten program

Previously, the TK program enrolled children only if they turned five years old between Sept. 1 and Dec. 2 of the school year. Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, the program will extend their enrollment date by two months. This allows children who will turn five years old between Sept. 1, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023 to enroll for the 2022-23 school year. In the following school year, the program will extend another two months allowing children to enroll if they turn five between Sept. 1, 2023 and April 2, 2024.

The district plans to reach the goal of allowing all children who have their fourth birthday by Sept. 1 of the school year by the 2025-26 school year, effectively allowing all four year olds to enroll in the TK program. Previously, four year olds who turn five after Dec. 2 would be placed in preschool with the three year olds.