EUSD approves updated transitional kindergarten program

Exeter Unified School District’s current transitional kindergarten program will be expanded to include all children turning five before the end of the school year
EXETER – Exeter Unified School District is following through on Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to expand transitional kindergarten to include all four-year-olds.
The district has approved a plan to implement changes to preschool programs for the upcoming school year. By the 2025-26 school year, all children turning five between Sept. 1 and June 1 the following year will have the opportunity to go to school as part of the updated transitional kindergarten (TK) program.
Previously, the TK program enrolled children only if they turned five years old between Sept. 1 and Dec. 2 of the school year. Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, the program will extend their enrollment date by two months. This allows children who will turn five years old between Sept. 1, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023 to enroll for the 2022-23 school year. In the following school year, the program will extend another two months allowing children to enroll if they turn five between Sept. 1, 2023 and April 2, 2024.
The district plans to reach the goal of allowing all children who have their fourth birthday by Sept. 1 of the school year by the 2025-26 school year, effectively allowing all four year olds to enroll in the TK program. Previously, four year olds who turn five after Dec. 2 would be placed in preschool with the three year olds.
The new program does not require that all four-year-olds take part in the TK program, it is only expanding access to the TK program to all children turning five during the school year.
Earlier this year Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law to phase in TK access for all four-year-old children in California. The law requires boards of education across California to approve a plan for implementing universal preschool by June 30. Exeter Unified School District Board approved a plan to implement the program beginning August 2022 at their meeting on May 11.
The new program will require school districts to hire more aides to work alongside teachers. Exeter unified has already placed ads to find new aides and teachers for the program. During the 2022-23 school year, TK classrooms will be required to have an adult to child ratio of 1 to 12, decreasing to 1 to 10 by the 2023-24 school year. The TK expansion across the state will require at least 11,000 new teachers as over 250,000 students enter the program over the next three years. The state has provided $24 million in grants to county offices of education for planning and capacity expansion.
Other unified districts in Tulare County including Porterville, Woodlake, Lindsay and Visalia will also begin updating their transitional kindergarten programs to meet new state guidelines beginning in the upcoming school year.