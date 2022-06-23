Farmersville Unified, teachers union settle labor dispute

Heading into the 2021-22 school year, FUSD’s total revenues were $43.3 million with total expenditures of $39.3 million, according to Ed-Data.org, a partnership between the California Department of Education, EdSource and Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team. Farmersville Unified began the school year with $8.5 million in reserves, about 17.87% of its operating budget, and $7 million more than the 3% required by the state, according to the district’s 2021-22 budget.

In an email exchange after the meeting, Sevillano said the district actually has a reserve of 37% of its budget, about $15.8 million, but about 15% of that is in one-time, restricted funds which can only be spent on school safety and learning loss and not for ongoing salaries and benefits. These funds will expire in September 2023 and 2024. Sevillano also said district enrollment has fallen by 6.9% since 2019, which will affect the school’s average daily attendance funding, and the state may make changes to the Local Control Funding Formula, supplemental funding provided for at-risk student groups, by the time the 2022-23 budget is approved sometime this month.

“The ultimate test for salary and benefit increases is whether the district can afford increases in the future years,” Sevillano said. “This involves projecting district revenues and expenses for 3 years out to ensure the district can meet its required minimum reserves in the future.”

However, Farmersville Unified spent $5,556 per student in teacher salaries 2020-21, about $300 less than the state average, but more than similar sized districts in nearby Exeter ($5,095) and Woodlake ($5,184), according to Ed-Data.org.