VUSD staff rejoiced in LGBTQ+ pride proclamation

“Those who seek to stifle queerness have always existed in our country,” Cummings said. “From the KKK [Ku Klux Klan] to the people in Visalia, who after I spoke last year asking for a Pride Month Proclamation, emailed me and threatened me.”

Cummings added that the fight for Pride isn’t for corporate sponsorships or to have rainbows everywhere, but the fight for Pride is the LGBTQ+ community to embrace their identities and celebrate their existence.

“There is a need to acknowledge these kids. Pride Proclamations are a small step towards creating a safe environment for LGBT+ youth and make no mistake: policies and proclamations save lives,” said Erika Hawkyard, youth program manager for Source LGBT+ Center.

One parent at the board meeting made her opposition to the proclamation known. In particular conflating the board’s proclamation to religious freedom in public schools.