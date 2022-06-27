Visalia college professor recognized with national award

Emery is the first of COS’ welding faculty to receive a national teaching award. For COS this proves the work that he puts in with employers and students is what the industry was looking for, according to Schengel. “It just proves that what Randy does day in and day out with students and employers is what the industry [American Welding Society] is looking for,” she stated.

Professor Emery said that his passion for welding and teaching has been the main contributor to his new national hardware.

“This national award will be one of the highlights of my teaching experience. I also had a very encouraging and positive experience at my first AWS board meeting. I am joining some of the top professionals in the welding industry and making some new friends in the process.”