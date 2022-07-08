Program supports foster youth into adulthood

Graduate Tristan Pritchett, 18, said he has been with ILP since he was 16 years old. He said he believes that the program benefits foster youth with its free services, and said it taught him a lot about preparing for adulthood.

“They taught me how to cook, manage [and save] money and what to use it on. They taught me about transportation, and taught me about business, like how to start a resume and how to dress,” he said.

Graduate Destiny Uranga, 19, shared similar sentiments. She said she has been with ILP for a year, which aided her in branching out and getting some work experience.