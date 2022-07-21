Valley STEM programs to get priority in state funding

“Additionally, I am grateful for the support received by a wide array of professions and stakeholders, showcasing the issue of access to quality educational programs to be one that is not partisan, but essential,” Mathis said.

The bill has several supporters including the City of Tulare. On June 7, Mayor Dennis Mederos sent a letter on behalf of the city in support of Mathis’ bill. Mederos said it is very important to the city that this bill requires a specific concentration on schools with an enrollment of socioeconomically disadvantaged pupils as well as districts in a rural or economically disadvantaged area.

“It is very important to us, not only the city of Tulare, but also Tulare County itself,” Mederos said. “What we find most attractive about the program is the ability to have teachers have a continuing relationship with their students over several years and see to it that they’re guided in the right direction, as it relates to different disciplines.”