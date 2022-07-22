Sevillano waves goodbye to Farmersville Unified

Since taking over the district in 2019, Sevillano has accomplished much despite two years being interrupted by a global pandemic. Several school board members mentioned Sevillano’s proactive approach to leadership which prepared the district for the statewide shutdown of schools in March 2020 and helped the district navigate the uncertainty of reopening schools in August 2021.

“Thank you for helping to keep this community safe and helping our kids stay safe,” school board member Isamar Hernandez said.

The board’s longest tenured member, John Vasquez, said the uncertainty of COVID-19 and school policy brought he and Sevillano close as they made decisions that would affect every family in Farmersville.

“All I can say is that the last five years have been exciting,” Vasquez said. “We have gone through some difficult times in the past several years. Again, you have kept us on course, you have been very informative to this board, and providing us with all the information that we needed during this rough time.”