TCOE wins foster youth financial aid challenge

The challenge encourages high school seniors in foster care to complete either the free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA), both of which are loan programs to help students pay for college. FAFSA is an application for any form of federal or state aid. CADAA is specifically for undocumented students or students who otherwise do not qualify for FAFSA due to immigration status and is only used to apply for state aid.

This is the second time since the challenge began in 2017 that foster youth in California completed financial aid applications at a higher rate than their non-foster peers. In 2021-2022, 62.6% of high school seniors in the foster system applied for FAFSA or CADAA, exceeding the 57% of all high school seniors that applied. The rate of high school seniors in foster care applying for financial aid is trending up from the 2020-2021 school year when only 55% of foster youth submitted financial aid applications.

According to John Burton Advocates for Youth, 90% of high school seniors who complete FAFSA go on to enroll in college within a year. Only 45% of high school seniors who do not complete a financial aid application go on to enroll in college. Students in foster care often do not complete a FAFSA application, meaning they are less likely to attend college. The challenge offers incentives for counties to help foster youth complete the crucial first step of applying for financial aid.