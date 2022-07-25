Farmersville unified places bond measure on November ballot

Farmersville Unified places a bond of up to $8.6 million for improvement projects on the ballot in November

FARMERSVILLE – The Farmersville Unified School District (FUSD) board approved a resolution during the July 19 meeting to put a new school bond on the ballot in November.

The measure will have to be approved by 55% of voters in November to be passed. If approved, FUSD will be able to use up to $8.6 million for improvement projects related to school facilities.