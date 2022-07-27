Visalia student takes home grand-prize scholarship

Shin was one of more than 300 applicants from across four states. Winners are selected based on academic achievement, community service and financial need. Applications opened in January and closed in March. Students wrote two essays, one detailing their goals for the future and the other demonstrating special circumstances in their lives.

Shin was valedictorian of her class at Redwood High School. She received the Visalia Unified Civic Engagement Seal in 2022 for her involvement in improving the community while in high school. Her hobbies include studying philosophy, painting and playing tennis. She doesn’t have a favorite philosopher, because she doesn’t agree completely with any philosopher, but likes one or two theories from each one she studies.

Activism is important to Shin. In high school, she set up a website to help connect local students to scholarships and internships that included information on how to land an internship. She also pushed for more resources for students in the area.

“I wanted to introduce more diverse literature that includes more works by minorities sharing their culture and experiences,” Shin said.