New faces coming to VUSD for 2022-2023 school year

VUSD also has a new superintendent, Kirk Shrum. The search for a VUSD superintendent began in September 2021 and was a nationwide recruitment led by Tim Hire, superintendent for the Tulare County of Education. Through the nationwide search, Shrum was identified as the top candidate and appointed to the board on March 8.

Shrum said it was clear from the superintendent search survey results that priority needed to go to academics, communication and safety for schools. As the superintendent, Shrum said it’s important to focus the district toward addressing those important areas.

“I am pleased that in the process of doing so, many internal candidates have been promoted to both school and district level positions. We have attracted high-quality external talent as well,” Shrum said. “Our district is always looking to recruit both internally and externally the right people to do the best work for our students. They deserve nothing less.”