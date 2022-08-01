Tulare County library offering classes for ESL speakers

“Library programs that do really well with [their ESL programs] are able to work with other community partners and find other spaces to work,” William said. “So that’s really the long term plan, and it’s always our goal to address the literacy issue in the county.”

Vassar said the ESL classes can help adults not fluent in English improve their literacy skills in reading, writing and speaking in English. The anticipated benefits for adults who are able to improve their literacy skills include getting themselves a high school diploma or equivalency, passing the U.S. Citizenship test and improving their job skills.

William said many of the learners working with the literacy program have said they feel comfortable and at ease working with literacy staff and volunteers.

“During a busy week of obligations for work and family, they feel that coming to our literacy center or working online helps them grow their literacy skills as an adult,” William said. “They leave each day feeling more confident about their life goals as a literacy learner.”