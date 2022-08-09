VUSD gets connected with the community

“If we actually were able to connect every kid to something meaningful, that could be a game changer for so many of our students and our families in the community,” Shrum said.

Some of the ways students can be more involved through the initiative is by getting involved with more local business opportunities. This could be through the city of Visalia or with the county, like an internship with the district attorney’s office. VUSD plans to expand internships to more businesses, but also hopes to set students up with mentorships if their desired field does not provide internship opportunities. A mentorship is guidance provided to an inexperienced person from someone who is already experienced.

According to VUSD public information officer Kim Batty, the district hopes to set up a wide variety of opportunities through the school district so it can best aid students regardless if they are interested in internships, mentorships, job shadows or volunteer work.