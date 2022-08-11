Air district advises parents to cut back on car idling

“Protecting the health of children is one of our greatest priorities,” Samir Sheikh, the air district’s executive director and air pollution control officer, said. “We urge the public to be mindful of their impact on air quality during this critical back-to-school window and throughout the school year.”

In order to reduce these emissions and protect public health, parents and other residents can incorporate some practices recommended by the air district.

Parents can coordinate a carpool or rideshare to get children to and from school; drive less by looking for ways to leave a gasoline powered vehicle at home more often by linking car trips; walk children to school when the air quality allows it; keep vehicles running properly, as well-tuned vehicles pollute less; avoid idling in drive-through services by turning off the car engine and going into the building for food, coffee and other services; and not idling in vehicles when dropping children off at schools in the morning or picking them up at the end of the school day.