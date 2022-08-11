Farmersville Unified Board selects Santa Ana administrator as new superintendent

Farmersville Unified School District Board of Trustees approves Dr. Sergio Chavez as new superintendent taking over for the maligned Dr. Paul Sevillano

FARMERSVILLE – After nearly months of searching, Farmersville Unified has landed on a successor to the recently retired Dr. Paul Sevillano.

The Farmersville’s school board approved the contract with Dr. Sergio Chavez at their Aug. 9 meeting after much anticipation. Dr. Chavez, currently the director of EL/bilingual programs at Santa Ana Unified School District, will begin on Sept. 1.