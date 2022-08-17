Cooking up charity with Lindsay local’s initiative

“God doesn’t give us our talents for ourselves, he gives them to us to help other people,” Rodriquez said. “And since something that I love to do is cook, I kind of just tied it into [fundraising] and just went from there.”

Suffering from student loan debt and fraud inspired Rodriguez to begin her fundraising journey in 2021, where she was able to give out three scholarships to Lindsay High School students in hopes to make a difference in their future student debt. This year, the number of scholarships has grown to seven. With the money Rodriquez has raised from selling home-made menudo, she was able to give out four different scholarships, totalling $3,000.