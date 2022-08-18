Students trade their pencil for a tool belt at first Trades Day

Shelsy Hutchison, the TCOE College & Career Engagement Specialist, stated that the county office hopes to promote all career paths to students and give them hands-on experience.

“I think college has been a push, and not just from a county office perspective, but the world,” Hutchison said. “With the economy that we’re in, we’re trying to help bring this to the light of students that if college isn’t for you, these are the types of careers that can be for you.”

The county is not the only area where trade work is rising. The Employment Development Department projects that trades, transportation and utilities employment will surpass every other sector of employment within California, even healthcare and business.