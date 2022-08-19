Tulare high school district hire reading teacher for non-english teachers

The Tulare Joint Union High School District hires teacher on special assignment to help district staff to better work with students across the curriculum in reading, writing and comprehension

TULARE –After seeing a huge decline in reading, writing and comprehension skills, Tulare’s high school district has taken the first steps to repair the damage done by distance learning during the pandemic by hiring a professional to work with teachers to bring students back up to par.

Throughout the pandemic, students had to learn not only a different way of life, but also a different way to learn. Unfortunately, everyone is seeing the effects distance learning had on comprehension and reading as students go back to school. The Tulare Joint Union High School District (TJUHSD) has hired a literacy teacher on special assignment (TOSA) this year to help the district repair the damage.